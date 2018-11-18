हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Taal Thok Ke: Punjab, the next target for terrorists?

In a sensational attack near Amritsar in Punjab, three persons were killed while several others injured as bike borne assailants hurled grenade at a religious gathering in Nirankarai Bhavan in Adliwal village near Amritsar.

Nov 18, 2018, 19:20 PM IST
Next
Video

Maharashtra Cabinet passes Maratha Reservation Bill

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close