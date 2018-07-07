हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Taal Thok Ke: Separatists call bandh in Kashmir as NIA gets Asiya Andrabi custody

Sending a tough message to the separatists, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday booked Dukhtaran-e-Milat chief Asiya Andrabi and her two associates for waging war against the state, sedition and other stringent sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Jul 07, 2018, 21:10 PM IST
