Taal Thok Ke: Shirdi Saibaba Trust removes controversial signboards after protests

Signboards mentioning ‘Dwarkamai Masjid’ were replaced with ‘Dwarkamai Mandir’ boards. Following this, a group of local residents had staged a protest march in Shirdi on Monday. The locals have demanded that some newly-installed ‘saffron’ boards and flags must also be removed within eight days. Watch debate:

Nov 27, 2018, 20:16 PM IST
