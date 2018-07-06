हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Taal Thok Ke: When will Govt guarantee a terror-free Kashmir ?

A Jammu and Kashmir police constable was abducted and killed in the Valley today. Javed Ahmed who was a personal security officer to Senior Superintendent of Police was kidnapped from a village where security forces had killed five terrorists in an encounter in April. When will Govt guarantee a terror-free Kashmir? We debate.

Jul 06, 2018, 20:30 PM IST
