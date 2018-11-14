हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Taal Thok Ke: Why Congress resorts to 'chaiwala' jibe at PM Modi

A new political war of words has erupted over Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's remarks on PM Modi. Watch the special debate to understand the politics over Congress's 'chaiwala' jibe at PM.

Nov 14, 2018, 19:23 PM IST
