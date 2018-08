Taal Thok Ke: Why does PM Modi refuse to wear Muslim caps, questions Shashi Tharoor

Taal Thok Ke: This is a special segment of Taal Thok Ke which brings to you panel discussion on concurrent issue. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning him why does he refuse to wear Muslim skull caps. "PM Modi wears everything but a Muslim skull cap," Tharoor said.