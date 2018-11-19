हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Taal Thok Ke: Why is Digvijay Singh number written in Naxal's letter?

A letter containing what police claimed was the phone number of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has been made part of the charge sheet against 10 activists arrested for alleged Maoist links in connection with the Elgar Parishad case. Today's Taal Thok Ke raises question why is out of all other ministers only Digvijay's number has been written in Naxal's letter. Watch debate:

Nov 19, 2018, 19:48 PM IST
Video

