Taal Thok Ke: Why is West Bengal govt silent over the killings of BJP workers?

This segment of Zee News is a debate show, Taal Thok Ke which is on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's silence over the killings of BJP workers. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 03, 2018, 20:28 PM IST
