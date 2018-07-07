हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tapi in Gujarat of submerges in water due to heavy rains

Heavy rains are pouring since morning in Tapi, Bhiwandi, Thane. Roads are blocked with water and life in these areas have come to a stand still.

Jul 07, 2018, 14:08 PM IST
