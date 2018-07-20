हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

TDP opens no-confidence motion, says PM Modi deceived Andhra Pradesh

TDP lawmaker Jayadev Galla alleged that Andhra Pradesh was preferred during the bifurcation of the state. Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) jumped protest against.

Jul 20, 2018, 13:02 PM IST
Next
Video

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other BJP members protest against the comments of TDP members

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close