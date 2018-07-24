हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tejashwi Yadav accuses Nitish govt of shielding accused in Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes

Leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday launched scathing attack against the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar alleging that high and mighty are protecting the accused in Muzaffarpur sexual assault.

Jul 24, 2018, 15:16 PM IST
