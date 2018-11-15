हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Tejashwi Yadav accuses Nitish Kumar of snooping with CCTV cam, says Bihar CM 'obsessed with luxury'

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav launched another scathing attack  on Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal United (JDU) leader Nitish Kumar, accusing the latter of being obsessed with “luxury and grandeur”

Nov 15, 2018, 13:06 PM IST
Next
Video

Galaxy A9 with 4-rear camera to arrive India November 20

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close