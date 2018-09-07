हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Telangana Assembly dissolved: Chief Minister KCR sets tone for early election

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday recommended the dissolution of the assembly eight months before its term ends, paving the way for early elections in the state which may now be held in November-December, along with four other states.

Sep 07, 2018, 09:44 AM IST
