Terrorists barge in to BJP worker Shabir Ahmed's house, shoot him dead in Pulwama

Terrorists barged into the house of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) affiliate Shabir Ahmed Bhat in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama and shot him dead in the wee hours of Wednesday

Aug 22, 2018, 09:40 AM IST
