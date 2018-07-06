हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Terrorists shoot Hanifa Masjid's Imam Mohammad Ashraf Thoker in Pulwama

A group of terrorists opened fire at an Imam of Hanifa Mosque in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours of Friday. Watch this video for more information.

Jul 06, 2018, 12:06 PM IST
