Terrorists shoot Imam of Hanifa Mosque hours after killing Police constable Javed Ahmed Dar

The attack on the Imam of Hanifa Mosque in Pulwama district comes hours after a Jammu and Kashmir police constable, Javed Ahmed Dar was kidnapped and killed by terrorists.

Jul 06, 2018, 14:31 PM IST
