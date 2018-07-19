हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

'Texting Addiction': This is how you could be affected by it

Are you addicted to your smartphone? If yes, then limit your mobile phones usage as doctors have warned that too much of texting can cause you 'Texting Addiction'.

Jul 19, 2018, 14:01 PM IST
Next
Video

Greater Noida Building collapse: 3 members of Priyanka's family are still trapped

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close