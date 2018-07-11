हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
THEATRE OF DREAMS: 1998 Champions France seal a third World Cup final appearance

1998 Champions France seal a third World Cup final appearance with a 1-0 win over Belgium in the first semi-final of the 2018 World Cup. WION football pundit Ashley Westwood and India international Eugeneson Lyngdoh review the match with Rahul Dalal.

Jul 11, 2018, 20:10 PM IST
