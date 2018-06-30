हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Theatre of Dreams: 2018 WC Group Stage in-review

Halfway through in terms of number of days, the 2018 FIFA World Cup is already being reckoned by many as among the better World Cups in recent history. Two-time I-League winning coach Ashley Westwood, along with India and ATK footballer Eugeneson Lyngdoh, look back upon a riveting group stage at Russia 2018.

Jun 30, 2018, 19:42 PM IST
