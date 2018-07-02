हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Theatre of Dreams: Belgium face Japan with Brazil waiting in the Q/F

Dark horses Belgium aim for a second quarter-final berth in a row at the World Cup when they face Japan who are last Asian team left in the competition. Can the Samurai Blue hold the rampaging Red Devils at bay or will Roberto Martinez's side give us another thrilling performance. India international Eugenseson Lyngdoh and WION football pundit Ashley Westwood set up the game with Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo

Jul 02, 2018, 23:48 PM IST
Next
Video

Theatre of Dreams: Neymar takes Brazil into the quarter-final

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close