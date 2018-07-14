हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Theatre of Dreams: Belgium finish on a high at 2018 World Cup

Belgium register their best finish ever at a World Cup with a 2-0 win over 1966 Champions England in the third place play-off in Saint Petersburg. India international Eugeneson Lyngdoh and WION football pundit Ashley Westwood review the penultimate game of the tournament with Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo.

Jul 14, 2018, 23:38 PM IST
