Theatre of Dreams: Can Brazil save the 2018 World Cup amidst a host of upsets

5-time champions Brazil look to seal a seventh successive spot in the quarter-finals of the World Cup when they take on Mexico in the Round of 16. Mexico have never gone past the Round of 16 since 1994 but are looking for a second upset of the tournament having beaten 2014 champions Germany in their opening match of the 2018 World Cup. India international Eugeneson Lyngdoh and WION football pundit Ashley Westwood set up the match with Yash Jha

Jul 02, 2018, 20:06 PM IST
