Theatre of Dreams: Classy Cavani sends Portugal packing

Edinson Cavani starred with a double - before limping off injured - as Uruguay ended European champions Portugal's stay at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Former English footballer Ashley Westwood, along with India and ATK star Eugeneson Lyngdoh, dissect where the game was won and lost.

Jul 01, 2018, 20:00 PM IST
