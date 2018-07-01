हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Theatre of Dreams: Croatia battle Denmark for a place in the Q/F

1998 semi-finalists Croatia face Denmark in the Round of 16 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup with Russia awaiting in the last eight. India international Eugeneson Lyngdoh and WION football pundit Ashley Westwood look ahead to the game with Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo.

Jul 01, 2018, 23:58 PM IST
