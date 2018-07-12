हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Theatre of Dreams: Croatia deny England, enter maiden WC final

Croatia entered a historic first-ever World Cup final by ending England's bid for a first summit clash appearance since 1966 with victory after extra time in a dramatic semi-final. WION's World Cup experts Ashley Westwood and Eugeneson Lyngdoh analyse the result, and take a look ahead to Croatia's chances against France in Sunday's final.

Jul 12, 2018, 20:32 PM IST
