Theatre of Dreams: Croatia end Russian party at WC 2018

Croatia beat Russia on penalties to reach a first semi-final at the World Cup since 1998. The final quarter-final ended 1-1 in regulation time and both teams scored in extra-time to force a shootout. India international Eugeneson Lyngdoh and WION football pundit Ashley Westwood review the game with Rahul Dalal.

Jul 08, 2018, 20:14 PM IST
