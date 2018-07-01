हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Theatre of Dreams: End of WC dream for the GOATs

The first day of knockout action at the 2018 FIFA World Cup delivered a knockout punch on the two greatest footballers of this generation - Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. WION's World Cup experts Ashley Westwood and Eugeneson Lyngdoh delve on two storied careers, which may have seen their respective last World Cup acts.

Jul 01, 2018, 20:00 PM IST
