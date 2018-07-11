हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Theatre of Dreams: England and Croatia eye historic final

England are hoping to reach their first final of the World Cup since 1966 - the year they won the title - while Croatia are hoping to make the final for the first time in the tournament's history. WION Football expert Ashley Westwood and India international Eugeneson Lyngdoh pick out the key battles which could determine the outcome of the match.

Jul 11, 2018, 23:40 PM IST
