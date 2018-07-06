हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Theatre of Dreams: Former Champions battle for a place in the semis

2-time Champions Uruguay face 1998 Champions France in the first quarter final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod.India international Eugenson Lyngdoh and WION Football pundit Ashley Westwood look ahead to the game with WION's Rahul Dalal.

Jul 06, 2018, 21:58 PM IST
