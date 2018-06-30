हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Theatre of Dreams: France oust Argentina in R16 thriller

Teenager Kylian Mbappe was the star of the show as France ended Lionel Messi's dreams of a maiden World Cup title by knocking Argentina out in the Round of 16 with a scintillating 4-3 win. Two-time I-League winning coach Ashley Westwood and Indian footballer Eugeneson Lyngdoh revisit an all-time World Cup classic.

Jun 30, 2018, 23:32 PM IST
