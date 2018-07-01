हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Theatre of Dreams: Hosts Russia face Spanish inquest

After a pulsating start to the knockout rounds at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Saturday, the Round of 16 action continues with 2010 champions Spain taking on hosts Russia at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium. Two-time I-League winning coach Ashley Westwood and Indian football star Eugeneson Lyngdoh set up the game in conversation with WION's Rahul Dalal.

Jul 01, 2018, 20:00 PM IST
