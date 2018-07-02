हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Theatre of Dreams: Neymar takes Brazil into the quarter-final

5-time champions Brazil book a seventh successive berth in the quarter-finals of the World Cup with a 2-0 win over Mexico. Neymar and Roberto Firmino scored for Brazil to extend Mexico's jinx of never having gone past the Round of 16 since 1994. India international Eugeneson Lyngdoh and WION football pundit Ashley Westwood review that game with Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo

Jul 02, 2018, 23:48 PM IST
