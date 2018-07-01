हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Theatre of Dreams: Spain out after Russian roulette

Hosts Russia have entered their first World Cup quarter-final since the Soviet Union split by dumping 2010 champions Spain out on penalties after a 1-1 draw. Former English footballer Ashley Westwood, along with India and ATK star Eugeneson Lyngdoh, reflect upon another stunning result at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Jul 01, 2018, 23:56 PM IST
