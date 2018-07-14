हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Theatre of Dreams: Sporting immortality beckons for France and Croatia

France take on Croatia in Moscow on Sunday for the tag of World Champions. Can Croatia create history by breaking into an exclusive club of nations to have won the trophy or will Didier Deshchamps fashion a second title, 20 years after he led France to their only World Cup win in 1998. WION football Pundit Ashley Westwood and India international Eugeneson Lyngdoh set up the grand final with Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo.

Jul 14, 2018, 23:36 PM IST
