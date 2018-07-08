हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Theatre of Dreams: The final 4 at Russia 2018

1998 Champions France to face Belgium in the first semi-final on July 10 while 1966 Champions England play Croatia in the second semi-final on July 11. India international Eugeneson Lyngdoh and WION football pundit Ashley Westwood look ahead to the two semi-finals with Rahul Dalal.

Jul 08, 2018, 20:12 PM IST
