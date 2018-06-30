हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Theatre of Dreams: Uruguay, Portugal clash for Q/F berth

WION's World Cup experts - former English footballer Ashley Westwood, and India and ATK star Eugeneson Lyngdoh - preview the second Round of 16 clash at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which pits two-time winners Uruguay up against reigning European champions Portugal.

Jun 30, 2018, 23:34 PM IST
