There is no close fight, BJP will get full majority, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan's brother

Voting for 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh -- one of the most crucial heartland states in India. While Zee News speaks to Shivraj Singh Chouhan's brother Narendra Singh who is confident of BJP win in the states. Watch full video to know more.

Nov 28, 2018, 09:22 AM IST
