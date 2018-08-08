हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Thousands gather in Chennai to pay tribute to Karunanidhi

Tamil Nadu mourns at Karunanidhi's death. Watch the video to know more.

Aug 08, 2018, 12:38 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays last respects to M Karunanidhi at Chennai's Rajaji Hall