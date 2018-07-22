हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Three militants killed in encounter in Kulgam

Three terrorists have been killed in an encounter launched by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. The terrorists trapped are the ones who had killed policeman Saleem Shah.

Jul 22, 2018, 17:44 PM IST
Next
Video

5W1H: Ghaziabad building collapse: Many feared trapped

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close