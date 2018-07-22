हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Three terrorists who killed J&K police constable shot dead in Kulgam

Security forces gunned down three militants who tortured and killed Jammu Kashmir cop Saleem Shah, in an encounter that started in Khudwani Kulgam, South Kashmir.

Jul 22, 2018, 22:16 PM IST
