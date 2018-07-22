हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Toll Plaza employee beaten in Bihar's Vaishali

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest news from Bihar's Vaishali where a toll booth worker was attacked by some unidentified men when he asked for toll. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 22, 2018, 13:20 PM IST
