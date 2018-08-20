हिन्दी
Top 50 news of the day
This segment brings to you top 50 news of the day. Watch this video to know more.
Aug 20, 2018, 11:40 AM IST
NDRF relief and rescue operation underway in Kerala
Trending
If Indian Ocean is our Karmbhoomi, Kerala is our Janmabhoomi, says Navy chief; rescue ops on
Kerala
Gulf firm sacks man for posting insensitive comments on Kerala flood victims
Kerala
India
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pays tribute to ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, shares throwback photos
People
Man in uniform alleges Kerala CM obstructed rescue ops, Army calls 'viral video' f...
Kerala
CPEC in trouble? Imran Khan's new government preps to raise pressure on China
World
Sidhu downplays row over sitting next to PoK 'president' at Imran Khan's swea...
India
India vs England 3rd Test Day 2 - As it happened
cricket
Sapna Choudhary was getting ready for her marriage when the news of her brother's marty...
Regional
English Vinglish actress Sujata Kumar dies after battling cancer for long, last rites to be...
People
Pakistan must change direction or perish, improve ties with neighbours: Imran Khan
India
Asia