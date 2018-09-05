हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Torrential rains in Chamoli washed away bridge built on a river two months back

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information from Uttrakhand, Chamoli where Torrential rains washed away the only bridge built on a river two months back.Watch this video to know more.

Sep 05, 2018, 14:40 PM IST
