हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Triple talaq, Halala among 18 key bills to be taken up during Parliament's Monsoon Session

The Monsoon Session, which concludes on August 10, will have 18 sittings amid much-expected drama in both the houses - Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

Jul 18, 2018, 12:46 PM IST
Next
Video

Parliament's Monsoon Session begins, PM Modi says govt ready to discuss anything

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close