हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Truck hits bike in Jharkhand: Kills the rider

Truck hits bike in Jharkhand and the rider was killed on the spot.

Apr 12, 2018, 12:42 PM IST
Next
Video

Chennai: PM Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the 10th edition of Defence Expo 2018