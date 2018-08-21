हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

TTK: Has Shashi Tharoor used Kerala floods as an excuse to insult India internationally?

In this edition of Taal Thok Ke, we ask: Has Congress leader Shashi Tharoor used Kerala flood relief as an excuse to insult India internationally? Watch special debate.

Aug 21, 2018, 20:56 PM IST
Next
Video

Chinese-style worship of Goddess Kali in Kolkata

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close