TTK: Is Congress targeting 2019 elections by portraying itself as party of Muslims?

Days before the Monsoon session of the Parliament is to begin on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi has come under attack for a statement he reportedly made at a meeting with Muslim intellectuals and activists on July 11, as part of the Congress party’s outreach programme before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. “Yes, Congress is a Muslim party,” Gandhi is claimed to have said, according to a report in the Urdu newspaper Inquilab. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 16, 2018, 19:02 PM IST
