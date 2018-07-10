हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
TTK: Is Rahul Gandhi making a secret alliance with Muslims for 2019 polls against PM Modi?

Taal Thok Ke: This is a special segment of Taal Thok Ke which brings to you panel discussion on concurrent issue. Is Rahul Gandhi secretly making an alliance with Muslims for 2019 elections against Modi? Watch special debate.

Jul 10, 2018, 21:10 PM IST
