हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

TTK: Rahul Gandhi as PM candidate for 2019 elections - a hasty decision of Congress?

The Grand Old Party, Congress in the key party meet 'Congress Working Committee' on Sunday has announced that they have come up party chief Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister face for their party in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

Jul 23, 2018, 19:48 PM IST
Next
Video

5W1H: Congress says Rahul Gandhi will be PM face for 2019, CWC authorises him to forge alliances

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close