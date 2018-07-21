हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
TTK: Will BJP's lotus bloom brightly in 2019 amid Opposition camp's 'daldal'? Watch special debate

Taal Thok Ke: This is a special segment of Taal Thok Ke which brings to you panel discussion on concurrent issue. Here the question raised is that, will BJP's lotus bloom brightly amid Opposition camp's 'daldal'? Watch special debate.

Jul 21, 2018, 20:02 PM IST
